'It's dangerous': 100 new speed humps could be coming to KCMO neighborhoods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One hundred new speed humps could be coming to around 50 locations across Kansas City, Missouri.

The effort is part of the city's initiative to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities.

A National Institutes of Health study found speed humps reduce the chance of a child getting injured or killed after being hit by a car in a neighborhood by 53-60%.

KCMO resident Dennis Young said he has seen it all as a 44-year resident of his home. Young's street is one of the spots that could see new speed humps.

"About every fifth car probably runs a stop sign one away or the other, and they don't even look," Young said. "Ward Parkway is like the Indianapolis 500."

Barbara Cates lives in the West Bannister neighborhood, another potential location for speed humps.

Cates' neighborhood is right between two of the city's busiest streets: Ward Parkway and Bannister Road.

"I just had my car totaled from a speeder right down the street here," Cates said. "People do not obey the 25-mile-per-hour zone and can get up past 50 miles per hour in just this short stretch."

The potential addition of speed humps also comes after a recent LendingTree study found drivers in KC are the second-fastest drivers in the country.

