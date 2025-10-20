Kansas City, Missouri, looks to peer cities on how to improve pothole policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Potholes can be the scourge of Kansas City-area motorists in the winter months.

Ahead of this year’s pothole season , Kansas City, Missouri, City Councilman Crispin Rea wants to see if there are any lessons to be learned from how cities similar to Kansas City handle potholes.

Later this week, the council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee is set to review an ordinance that would task city officials to review best practices from peer cities and recommend improvements to Kansas City’s pothole policies within 60 days.

The city’s current technology powers a “pothole tracker map,” taking data from residents calling in potholes via the city’s 311 system.