Pothole numbers rise following snowstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The freeze-thaw cycle that has been going on this winter is starting to show on the roads.

Following last week’s snowstorm, numerous potholes appeared.

Business owners in Waldo say part of Wornall Road was ruined.

Scott Mitchell owns A1 Insurance on West 79th Street and Wornall Road.

“Once the snowplows went down Wornall, they tore up all the patches that are on Wornall,” said Mitchell. “And I mean there were just gigantic potholes. People would have to leave the lane going northbound and get in the southbound lane to get around them. And of course, there was traffic coming from south, so there would be head-on situations.”

After numerous complaints, city crews came out to patch up the road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation also has two teams out doing routine pothole filling on the highways that are temporary fixes to the problem until the weather allows for permanent treatment.

“The outdoor temperatures for us to make a more permanent repair have to be above freezing,” said Jason Utz, MODOT maintenance superintendent for the Jackson County district. “Where we can get the available resources such as hot mix to make a more permanent repair.”

Call 311 in KCMO to report a pothole.

