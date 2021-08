KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man drowned on the Lake of Ozarks according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Early Tuesday morning, troopers responded near the 9.5 mile marker of the main channel on reports of a body floating in the water.

James D. Jensen, 55, was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jensen's family reported last seeing him on Sunday.

No other information was immediately on the circumstances that led to the drowning.