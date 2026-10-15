Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in deadly shooting on Walnut Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in connection with an Oct. 7 shooting that resulted in the death of a woman.

Douglas MacDonald, 58, is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, per court documents.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting call Oct. 7 at a house condemned by the city, located near Walnut Street and East Armour Boulevard.

MacDonald called police about the shooting, stating he had shot a woman trying to break into his house. KCPD drone video from the scene showed him standing outside the residence.

Responding officers found a woman, who had been shot in the back of the head, behind a dislodged screen to a crawlspace to the basement.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Orian Heckman, was transported to the hospital and died days later. She was declared brain dead on Oct. 9 and pronounced dead on Oct. 10, court documents said.

Witness statements said Heckman was shot by MacDonald “as she was announcing she was exiting the home,” according to a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The property was condemned in February.

MacDonal is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

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