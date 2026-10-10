Woman dies days after shooting; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has died two days after she was shot near 35th and Walnut in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Police say they responded to a shooting call on October 7 at 1:26 a.m.

Police say they took a suspect into custody, and at that time, the victim had critical injuries.

Police say they were notified on October 9 that the woman had died.

This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

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