Kansas City, Missouri, man indicted in 2024 fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County grand jury indicted a man in connection with a 2024 hit-and-run that left one mad dead.

Carleno Gonzales has been indicted for first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident, according to an indictment filed Thursday.

These are the same charges Jackson County prosecutors filed against Gonzales in December 2025.

The crash occurred on Nov. 19, 2024, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and East 59th Street.

Gonzales, driving a Chevrolet Cruze, fled the scene on foot after he struck a Chrysler 200, driven by Terrell Williams, that was stopped at a traffic light.

Witnesses at the scene saw the Cruze “driving erratically at a high rate of speed” before the crash, per court documents.

Williams died from the injuries he sustained in the collision. Court documents said a passenger in Gonzales’ vehicle was seriously injured.

Gonzales is currently in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

He is set for an arraignment at 9 a.m. on June 16.

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