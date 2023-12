KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Bates County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the pedestrian crash at 3 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49 at the 137.6 mile marker.

A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu struck the man who was standing in the roadway of I-49.

The pedestrian died on the scene. MSHP identified the KCMO man as Jerry Urick, 57.

The driver of the Malibu was not injured.

MSHP is investigating the fatal collision.