KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Cass County.

At around 11 p.m. Friday, the man was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee on northbound Missouri Highway 7, when he left the roadway near Thunder Road in Sherman Township, Missouri.

The vehicle struck "numerous" signs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and overturned.

The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP is investigating the crash.