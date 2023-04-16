Kansas City, Missouri, man suffers suspected serious injuries after hydroplaning on Interstate 70 on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man suffered suspected serious injuries Saturday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, leading to a single-vehicle collision.

The 32-year-old driver of a Toyota Sequoia was traveling on I-70 Westbound before I-635 Westbound, when the vehicle began to hydroplane, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Toyota veered to the left of the roadway and left the interstate, before it struck the concrete barrier.

The driver suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to the highway patrol.

Two passengers of the vehicle both sustained minor injuries. One of the passengers was taken to a hospital.

