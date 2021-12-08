Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, may take over trash pickup from MODOT on state highways

Charlie Keegan/KSHB
City Hall in downtown Kansas City, Missouri
kcmo city hall1.jpg
Posted at 10:48 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 23:48:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas says there's too much trash along state highways in Kansas City.

He wants the city to pick up the job of picking up trash from Missouri Department of Transportation crews.

"We have a beautiful city, but too much trash along our state highways," Lucas stated in a tweet Tuesday. "Starting this month, Kansas City government is talking with MoDOT about taking over trash pick-up responsibility from the state, so we can ensure highways under state supervision show off our wonderful city!"

A spokesperson for the city confirmed to KSHB 41 News that a resolution on the trash plan will be introduced at Thursday's city council meeting.

