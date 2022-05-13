Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Lucas speaks on crime, funding from White House

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks from the White House on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 15:10:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke from the White House Friday about how his city has used federal funding to help cover law enforcement costs.

“In Kansas City, if not for the American Rescue Plan, officers would have lost their jobs, salaries would have been frozen and our city would have become more dangerous,” Lucas said. “There is no community policing without police, and the American Rescue Plan funds allowed us to invest in more police officers.”

Lucas said $10 million was allocated for communications technology to help in crime prevention efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

