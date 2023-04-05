Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas appears poised for second term

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas
Posted at 10:00 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 23:00:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took a step closer to winning a second term as mayor Tuesday night.

Facing just one other candidate, Lucas was leading challenger Clay Chastain 81-19 percent in voting results reported as of 9:50 p.m.

While Lucas faced a crowded primary field and a contested general election to win his first term in office in 2019, the 2023 primary featured just Chastain offering a challenge.

Lucas will still need to collect the most votes in the June 20 general municipal election.

The mayor took to social media Tuesday night to encourage his supporters to vote.

