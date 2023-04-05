Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas appears poised for second term

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took a step closer to winning a second term as mayor Tuesday night.

Facing just one other candidate, Lucas was leading challenger Clay Chastain 81-19 percent in voting results reported as of 9:50 p.m.

While Lucas faced a crowded primary field and a contested general election to win his first term in office in 2019, the 2023 primary featured just Chastain offering a challenge.

Lucas will still need to collect the most votes in the June 20 general municipal election.

The mayor took to social media Tuesday night to encourage his supporters to vote.

Thank you, Kansas City, for a very strong lead as we head into the general election.



We’ll see you at the polls again on Tuesday, June 20th. In the meantime, I look forward to seeing you around the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/JhuGJgNhE6 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 5, 2023

