Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, other city officials discuss future of Midtown Costco

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, as well as other city leaders, met with Costco executive leadership on Wednesday to discuss the future of the Midtown Costco.

The meeting, which included Lucas, City Manager Mario Vasquez and Tracey Lewis, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, was in response to discussions about the potential conversion of the Costco located at 241 Linwood Blvd.

The conversation was described as "fruitful" by city officials.

Costco also expressed long-term interest in Kansas City and the Midtown area, according to the mayor's office.

“The Midtown Costco has served Kansas City families for generations, and the City and Costco are working hard to maintain a long-term presence,” Lucas said. “I'm encouraged by the conversation, and we will continue to do all we can to ensure the store remains what it has always been for Midtown — a key provider of food, goods and services.”

The city said it will continue to communicate with Costco leadership in the coming weeks.

