Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, wife welcome 2nd son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and his wife, Katharine Carttar, welcomed their second son to the world this week.

"Katherine and I are excited to announce the arrival of a new addition to our family, our son Quinton Carttar Lucas," Lucas said in an announcement Wednesday. "I am fortunate each day to be Mayor of Kansas City, but my greatest blessing is being a father. I will be working a reduced schedule over the weeks ahead to spend time with Baby Q, his older brother Bennett, and my amazing wife.”

Baby Quinton is the latest addition to the Lucas family.

In April 2021, the couple welcomed their first son, Bennett.

"In Kansas City, we are proud to support mothers, fathers, and caregivers as they take on our community's most important job — raising and spending time with our families," Lucas said.

Lucas said he plans to work a reduced schedule in the coming weeks.

