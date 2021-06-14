Kansas City, Missouri, mayor requests police commission address 'epidemic of gun violence'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has requested that “the epidemic of gun violence” be a focus of KCPD’s Board of Police Commissioners meetings going forward.

Lucas said Monday in a letter to the commission that he would like the BOPC to review “changes in service levels or staffing cuts” and for each meeting to begin with a presentation on year-to-date gun violence statistics, including homicides and non-fatal shootings.

KCPD maintains a daily homicide analysis , which details how many homicide cases are at the prosecutor’s office, how many are unsolved and how many have been cleared, as well as demographic data.

Regarding violent crime, community outreach, and accountability efforts to support the public and rank and file officers, I shared the following with the Board: pic.twitter.com/X7ETp6nnKE — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 14, 2021

Lucas also would like to hear how the department is addressing gun violence, “including an update on the department’s implementation of the violence-reduction strategic plan developed through the Department of Justice’s Public Safety Partnership,” he wrote.

Other requests include reports on:



KCPD unit staffing levels, crime trends and “case referrals” to the prosecutor’s office.

Victim and witness support activity, including how many victims and witnesses cooparte with KCPD.

Trends in crime from neighborhood representatives, prioritizing those with “the highest rates of gun violence.”

He also requested the following future presentations:

