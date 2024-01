KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The extreme cold prompted the Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court to cancel all in-person hearings Tuesday.

Cases will automatically be continued and can be looked up online and, in some instances, via Missouri’s Case Net system.

Custody hearings for people currently being held in detention will take place virtually, the KCMO Municipal Court said.

The city’s court is separate from Jackson County Circuit Court, which is the state court.

