Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofits ask for donations on Giving Tuesday

Nonprofit organizations across the Kansas City area asked the public to open up their hearts and wallets on Giving Tuesday.

From the first winter weather advisory of the season to economic concerns, nonprofits say the need is greater than ever for food, shelter and personal products.

“This holiday season, the goal is to save lives, and that’s what we’ll do with your support. We go where the need is,"

said Scott Poore, founder of On A Mission KC.

When the temperature drops below freezing, Poore immediately gets to work. For the last five years, he's worked with the nonprofit Kansas City Heroes on a donation drive. Lifesaving products received are given directly into the hands of people experiencing homelessness.

This winter is no different.

“Tents, sleeping bags, socks, gloves, tarps…" Poore said. "These are items that are either gonna make or break somebody who’s living outdoors. Our big focus is our Amazon Wish List, which has an array of items we’re gonna be distributing immediately. So the minute that you order that and it arrives, Jennifer and her team are gonna go out and distribute these to the houseless community here in Kansas City.”

Jennifer McCartney is the founder and president of Kansas City Heroes. McCartney says donations will be rolled out as soon as they receive them. There is no time to waste when the need is greater.

“There’s been a lot more displacement," McCartney said. "Housing programs lost their vouchers, a lot of them it changed hands. I mean, there’s just been a lot that’s happened, and unfortunately, our homeless have had to suffer."

At Giving Hope & Help, founder and president Jessica McClellan is hoping to raise $20,000. She is looking for 1,200 donors to give $12 each month to celebrate the nonprofit's 12 years of service to the community.

“The need has severely gone up,” McClellan said. “We do apply for and receive grants. However, 89% of our funding over the last five years has come from the community.”

The nonprofit’s yearly budget is around $500,000. With that money, her nonprofit supports four social drivers of health: domestic violence programs, cancer support, education programs/scholarships and menstrual equity.

“When a mother or a person that is taking care of their children has to decide, ‘Am I gonna buy this box of tampons or am I gonna buy a rotisserie chicken to feed my children?' Which one do you think the person is gonna choose?" McClellan asked. "They’re gonna choose the rotisserie chicken. The mom is gonna say, ‘I’m gonna makeshift something to take care of my cycle.' That is not good.”

On this Giving Tuesday, Kansas City nonprofits are calling people to action: Do what you can, when you can, however you can.

“When you give from the heart, other people will make up the rest,” said McClellan.

