In Kansas City, we love our T-shirts. This Giving Tuesday, two local T-shirt companies are joining forces to help people wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Pink Dinosaur and Three KC have collaborated to design a shirt and sweatshirt that will help benefit the Steps of Faith Foundation.

Elle Steadman, who owns Pink Dinosaur, and Brendan Curran, who owns Three KC, gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the printing process for their collab.

Kansas City T-shirt businesses collaborate for Giving Tuesday

"I kind of took some of my favorite designs and then some of her favorite designs that have sold well and mashed them up," Curran said.

You probably recognize some of the designs, like Curran's "Joe Arthur Gatestack."

"So I started in 2019, and then Ted Lasso decided to wear it on a show and made my side hustle a little more fun," he said, adding that people are still buying that shirt.

In fact, that's how he met Steadman, who decided to carry some in her Zona Rosa store. Steadman started Pink Dinosaur years ago, too.

KSHB 41 Three KC/Pink Dinosaur collab

"I did one T-shirt, and in 24 hours, it sold out," Steadman said. "I just posted on Instagram. That was like, in 2019, and then Zona Rosa approached me about opening a boutique."

A portion of the collaboration proceeds will go to the Steps of Faith Foundation, which helps provide prosthetics to people who are uninsured or underinsured, led by CEO Billy Brimblecom.

"I've done a few shirts for Giving Tuesday, for Steps of Faith," Curran said. "The story is really special to me because Billy is a really good friend of mine."

Steadman said she's always wanted to collaborate with another T-shirt company to "show you can work together."

KSHB 41 Elle Steadman and Brendan Curran

"And so by us donating to the charity, it's like, we can work together for a good cause," she said.

Steadman said you can buy shirts through Monday, Dec. 8. There will be a few in-store at Pink Dinosaur, or you can order online here.

