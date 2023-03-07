Kansas City, Missouri, officials look to Kansas for help in landing transatlantic flight at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas sent a letter earlier this year to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly asking for help to land a transatlantic flight at the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department pitched the nonstop flight to Europe from KCI to at least one European airline in May 2022.

Missouri lawmakers approved a $5 million incentive to help Kansas City land the transatlantic flight, stating it will have a long-lasting impact on the region.

In a letter to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, dated Jan. 5, 2023, Lucas said he appreciates Kelly's consideration in matching the $5 million in funding approved by Missouri.

"Kansas City is working to recruit a direct transatlantic flight—which has been an ask of our business community and flying public for some time as we work to increase our region’s footprint globally," Lucas said in the letter.

Lucas said a direct transatlantic flight will help to improve the Kansas City region's global footprint, create more efficient travel options, increase international tourism, create jobs and grow the economies of Kansas and Missouri.

The request to Kelly comes as Kansas City prepares to welcome soccer fans from around the globe at the World Cup in 2026.

KC airport officials say the transatlantic flight could come as early as summer 2024.

