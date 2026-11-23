KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri-based packaging company is closing, costing 62 jobs.

Gateway Packaging Company on Winner Road will halt production on Dec. 17.

The company issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification stating 10 % of its employees would be permanently laid off by Nov. 30.

Another 85% will be laid off by Dec, 17, followed by the remaining 5% of staff on Dec. 30.

The affected employees are members of the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board, Workers United s/w SEIU.