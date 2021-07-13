Kansas City, Missouri, plans shift to all-gender restrooms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-gender restrooms will soon be available on Kansas City, Missouri, city properties as part of efforts to “create safe and inclusive spaces” for the LGBTQ+ community.

City Manager Brian Platt plans to sign an administrative regulation on Tuesday at City Hall promoting such facilities, following the KCMO City Council’s unanimous approval last month.

The regulation also directs Platt to promote:

Single occupancy and all-gender restrooms in newly constructed buildings or renovated restrooms on city property.

Changing tables, urinals and “access to essential hygiene products” in renovated or new restrooms on city property.

Maintaining safety of LGBTQ+ individuals “in shared restroom facilities”

Ongoing LGBTQ+ cultural competency training for all current and incoming city staff also is directed in the regulation.

Councilperson Andrea Bough, city staff and members of the LGBTQ+ are expected to attend.