Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for help in locating 2 missing children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing children.

Leneal Thomas, 13, and Kendell McKinney, 7, were last seen at around 8 a.m. on Friday in the area of 37th Street and Mersington Avenue.

Thomas is about five feet, four inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

McKinney is four feet, six inches tall, weighs about 85 pounds and also has black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas was wearing a red, white and blue shirt and shorts. McKinney was wearing a red shirt with a gold emblem and shorts.

Anyone who sees the children is asked to call 911.

