Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for help in locating missing man, 35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old man.

Bryant C. Harris was last seen in the evening on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in the 9800 block of Wornall Road.

When he was last seen, Harris was wearing a black coat, black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and gray Reebok tennis shoes.

Police say Harris has medical conditions which require medications.

Harris is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 208 pounds.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

—