Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for help in locating missing teen, 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Erica Barrera Barrientos, 15 was last seen leaving her home in the 800 block of Ewing Avenue Thursday morning about 5:30 a.m.

Erica is five-feet tall, weights 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and light-colored shorts.

Erica had a towel wrapped around her head and may be carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call the KCPD Missing Person squad at 816-234-5043.

