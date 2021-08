KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find a missing woman who has health problems.

Quoveen Jackson was last seen around 11:45 a.m. on Monday in the area of East 59th Street and Swope Parkway, according to KCPD.

Jackson, 52, is 5 feet, 5 inches, tall and weighs 258 pounds, police said.

Her health problems require immediate medical treatment.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911.