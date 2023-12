KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department wants the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Isaiah Ladd was last seen Friday at the Clover Leaf Apartments, 14548 U.S. 71 Highway.

Isaiah is black, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he was wearing pink and yellow Pikachu pajamas and was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information about Isaiah Ladd should call 911.