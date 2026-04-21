Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing woman, 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old woman who police say may be a danger to herself.

Zayani Shepard was last seen walking recently near East 55th Street and the Paseo.

Zayani is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Police said she has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and red pants.

Police said she may have injuries to her arms that need medical attention.

Zayani is suffering unknown mental health issues and may be a danger to herself.

Anyone with information about Zayani Shepard should call 911.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.