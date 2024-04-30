Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for the public's help to find a missing man

Timothy Starforth
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 New staff
Timothy Starforth missing
Timothy Starforth
Posted at 8:20 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 21:20:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for the public's help to find a missing 30-year-old man last seen Monday.

Timothy J. Starforth was last seen about 5:15 p.m. near the 300 block of Quincy Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Starforth was believed to be in a purple 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Missouri license plate, ND4 C0B.

He is white, with red hair and blue eyes.

Starforth wore a dark shirt, but no information was available on any other clothing he wore.

Anyone with information about Timothy Starforth should call 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone