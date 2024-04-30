Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for the public's help to find a missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for the public's help to find a missing 30-year-old man last seen Monday.

Timothy J. Starforth was last seen about 5:15 p.m. near the 300 block of Quincy Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Starforth was believed to be in a purple 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Missouri license plate, ND4 C0B.

He is white, with red hair and blue eyes.

Starforth wore a dark shirt, but no information was available on any other clothing he wore.

Anyone with information about Timothy Starforth should call 911.