Kansas City, Missouri, police asking for public's help to find missing man with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find a missing man with dementia last seen Sept. 2.

Jonah Johnson, 62, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds, according to police.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs jersey, dark pants and blue shoes, police said.

When he left his apartment in the 1800 block of East 29th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, he did not take his medications with him.

Johnson walks with a cane and limps because of a hip injury.

Anyone with information should call 911.

—