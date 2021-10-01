Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing 9-year-old child

Courtesy Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Posted at 7:01 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 20:19:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 7:19 p.m. | Keron Livingston has been located and is safe, according to KCPD.

EARLIER | Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old child.

Keron Livingston was last seen Thursday afternoon walking west from the 3700 block of Highland Avenue, according to KCMO police.

He wore tan shorts but did not have on a shirt or shoes.

Keron is 4'11" tall and weighs 100 pounds, police said.

He has a scar on his left calf.

Keron suffers from asthma and does not have his inhaler.

Anyone with information about Keron Livingston should call 911.

