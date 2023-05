KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Israel Barner, 19, was last seen Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. at 918 E 9th Street boarding a RideKC bus.

Police say he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Barner is in need of medical care once he is located.

Anyone who knows of his location or sees him is asked to call 911.

