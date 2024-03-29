Kansas City, Missouri police continue crack down on expired tags, 200 people cited in 1 day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department carried out an operation this week to cite people with expired license tags.

The focus Wednesday night was in south Kansas City.

"Our final count last night - we had 198 vehicle stops, 301 citations were issued, of those citations, 200 were for expired registrations,” said KCPD Captain Jennifer Crump. “The oldest license plate we received expired in 2015. I think that’s plenty of time to get your car registered and get your taxes in line.”

Drivers are aware of motorists with expired tags.

Capt. Crump said it’s the number one concern raised in community meetings.

“Everyone sees it,” Capt. Crump said.

Targeting expired license plates is a priority and city leaders say the warnings about a crack down have gone out.

“This is something the state of Missouri has been asking us to do,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas in January 2024.

Earlier this year, 270 people were issued citations during an operation in the Northland.

It’s not that all Missouri drivers aren’t trying to get in compliance.

Some battle long lines and late fees.

KSHB 41 spoke earlier this week with people waiting hours in lines at the courthouse in Independence.

“I’m here to get a waiver for a vehicle,” said John Coleman.

Melissa Dennis was able to get her new license plates Thursday, but it wasn’t without months of extra effort.

“It was signed, it was notarized, everything," Dennis said. "They flat refused to take it three times. I got very upset,” she said. “I think it’s more of an issue that we have to save up the money because my husband and I were on fixed incomes. We make more than people on SSI, but not by much.”

Capt. Crump said officers gave out information and only cited people with a registration that expired two to four years ago.

“The officers were compassionate in their stops yesterday, mixing in asking those questions if they needed additional resources and get on a positive path and get in compliance with the state,” said Crump.

