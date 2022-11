KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ebony Heaton, 32, was last seen around the area of East 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Heaton is described as 5-foot, 3-inches tall, 230 lbs, and she is Black.

Police say she has been diagnosed with medical conditions that requires attention.

Anyone with information should immediately call KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

