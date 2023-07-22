Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issues silver alert for missing 80-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued a silver alert for a missing 80-year-old woman last seen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Catherine Mendez's last known location was at 1340 East 27th St. in Kansas City, Missouri. She walked out of the back door of her residence when her daughter was in a different room of the home, per KCPD.

Police say Mendez is in need of medical care and has dementia, high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation.

Mendez is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 160 lbs. She is white with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a neon orange "Golden Girls" t-shirt, a polka-dot skirt and slippers, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD at 816-234-5043 or 911.