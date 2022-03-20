Endangered silver alert issued for missing Kansas City, Missouri, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An endangered silver alert has been issued for a missing Kansas City, Missouri woman.

Bessie Collins, 87, was last seen Sunday at 1:00 a.m. near Walrond Avenue and 49th Street, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Collins was last seen in bed by her daughter, who reported Collins missing from the residence when she woke up.

Police describe Collins as a Black female who is five feet, nine inches tall, 130 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jacket, black pants and red shoes.

Collins has dementia and "easily forgets where she is or how to get home," according to KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.

