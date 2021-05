KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to get an armed man to put down his guns and come out of a KCMO house.

The incident began just before 9 p.m. when police were sent to a house in the 9800 block of North Cherry Street.

Officers were checking on a report of a man and woman fighting at the house.

The woman managed to get out safely.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.