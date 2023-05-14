Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate death of young baby found in woods near 41st, Pittman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the death of a young baby found Saturday evening in the woods near 41st Street and Pitman Road.

KCPD officers responded to a report of a dead body in the area around 7:45 p.m.

Detectives and investigators are holding a death investigation and are processing the scene for evidence.

"Investigators know someone has pertinent information in this case that they need to bring justice for this baby," KCPD said in a statement.

KCPD says detectives will work closely with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office and are prepared to proceed with the investigation based on the examiner's findings on the cause and manner of death.

The age of the baby is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.