Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate suspicious death at Armour Road, Broadway Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a suspicious death at Armour Road and Broadway early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area at around 5 a.m. on a medical call.

Upon arrival, police encountered a deceased adult male who appeared to have suffered "trauma and injuries." KCPD says the individual's death appears "not natural."

The area of Armour and Broadway will likely be closed for several hours.

KSHB 41 News has a crew enroute. This story will be updated as additional information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward available of up to $25,000 for anonymous information through the hotline that leads to an arrest.