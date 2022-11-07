Kansas City, Missouri, police officer helps save life of infant struggling to breathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department helped save an infant struggling to breathe on Thursday.

Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner Charles Owen responded to reports of a 1-month-old girl who wasn't breathing, and arrived to the scene before emergency medical services, according to KCPD.

The pair ran inside the home, and the father of the baby handed her to DuChaine. DuChaine performed infant chest compressions on the girl, and she began breathing again, a tweet from KCPD says.

DuChaine then turned the girl on her side, while Owen attempted to locate obstructions.

"Officer DuChaine and Officer Owen, thank you for your continued service to Kansas City," KCPD said on Twitter.

The department says it is reviewing body cam footage from the scene, and plans to release it on Monday.

