Kansas City, Missouri, police pull wanted man from burning car after he fled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers pulled a wanted man from a burning car after he sped away from police and crashed.

Officers spotted the man around 4 p.m. Thursday in a Nissan sedan near East 36th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue, police said.

He refused to stop and sped away.

Police stopped their pursuit, but the driver lost control a few blocks away, police said.

He crashed the car into the yard of a house near East 43rd Street and Jackson Avenue.

The car caught fire, but police were able to pull the man from the car.

Police said the man is at a hospital in stable condition.