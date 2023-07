KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 1-month-old girl.

Kaliyah Wiley was last seen at her home, located near East 91st Street and James A. Reed Road. She was in the custody of her father.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is around 19 inches tall and weighs 8 pounds.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asking to call the KCPD missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.