Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 15-year-old

Missing teen Phillip Harrison
Posted at 9:16 AM, Dec 04, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen early Monday morning.

Phillip Harrison was last seen around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East 137th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police say they are concerned for Harrison's well-being and describe Phillip as "endangered," but did not provide additional details on the circumstances.

Harrison is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He is a Black male with brown eyes.

Harrison was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and black Converse shoes, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information on Harrison's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5220.

