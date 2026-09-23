Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 17-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Eliezer’Kyleq Robins Barbee was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the area of 108th Street and Ewing Avenue.

When last seen, police said Barbee was wearing joggers with a black hoodie and black Jordan shoes.

He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

His family is concerned for his safety and well-being, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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