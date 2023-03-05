Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 18-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Police say Jellica Lehman was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. near East 92nd and Cherry streets.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 310 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a septum piercing.

Lehman was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a purple and white striped t-shirt, black pants and a silver backpack.

Police say Lehman's family is concerned for her "mental and physical well-being."

Anyone with information on Lehman's whereabouts are asked to call the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5220, or 911.