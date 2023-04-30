Kansas City, Missouri, Police search for missing 22-year-old man with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

Kevontay Watson was last seen leaving the 10100 block of Wornall Road on foot Sunday morning at around 7:45 a.m.

Police say Watson is diagnosed with autism, is non-verbal and has other medical conditions that require care.

He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Watson was last seen wearing a black and gray skullcap, a blue jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information on Watson's location is asked to call 911.