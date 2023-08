KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday night.

Amerlia Marek was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday near 17th Street and Bennington Avenue.

Police describe the young girl as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is 4 feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds.

Police say Marek is endangered.

Anyone with information on Marek's whereabouts is asked to call 911.