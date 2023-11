KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working to locate a missing man in need of immediate medical care.

Police say that Andrew Cassell, 20, was last seen on foot around 10 p.m. Tuesday night near East 56th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cassell is a Black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on Cassell's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

