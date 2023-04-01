Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing man last seen Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Tuesday, March 28 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis J. Celli, 27, was last seen around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday near east 40th and Locust streets.

Police describe Celli as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Celli was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless t-shirt and gray gym shorts, police say.

KCPD asks anyone with information on Celli's whereabouts to call the sex crimes unit at 816-234-5220, and anyone who locates Celli to call 911 immediately.