Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing woman last seen Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen at 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Monica Alberty, 32, was last seen wearing a gray robe, with white on its sleeves, and house slippers.

Alberty is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 140 pounds.

She has black shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Police say Alberty is endangered and that her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Alberty's whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.