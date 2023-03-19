Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing woman last seen Sunday morning

missing woman.png
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KCPD
Monica Alberty was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on March 19, 2023.
missing woman.png
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 13:26:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen at 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Monica Alberty, 32, was last seen wearing a gray robe, with white on its sleeves, and house slippers.

Alberty is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 140 pounds.

She has black shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Police say Alberty is endangered and that her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Alberty's whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.